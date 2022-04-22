In pics: Peking University Library
People read at Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2022.
The Peking University Library, dating back to 1898, was originally a book collection building for the Imperial University of Peking. Nowadays, the library, with rich resources, is equipped with modern technology and facilities. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the interior view of Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China.
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the exterior view of Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China.
Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the exterior view of Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China.
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the interior view of Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China.
Students read at Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2022.
Students read at Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2022.
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the exterior view of Peking University Library in Beijing, capital of China.
