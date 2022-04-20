View of National Library of Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:26, April 20, 2022

Photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows a four-story bookcase at the National Library in Jakarta, Indonesia. The National Library of Indonesia has the most comprehensive collection of publications in Indonesia. The manuscripts written on leaves, bark, bamboo and Indonesian native paper record the history, culture and information of Indonesia in various eras. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)