Rural library enriches villagers’ cultural lives

Rural libraries have become places for villagers who are interested in reading to enrich their cultural lives. Some libraries are located next to their farmland, some are built under the roof of residential buildings, and some are established exclusively for children and teenagers. What do the rural libraries look like? Let’s take a look.

When three boats linked by ropes dock at a port in Sanya, a tourist city in southern China’s island province of Hainan, what jumps into sight is a library full of books. As the first public library on Xidao Island in Sanya, the library provides a place for locals to read, hold activities and for kids to study. The decorations inside the library, including the postcard wall, the decorative pictures, and the desks and chairs, were built using fishing nets, wooden parts and nails belonging to the boats.

