China's public libraries, art galleries open for free

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- All public libraries, cultural centers, art galleries and 4,929 museums allow the public free access in China, according to a report submitted to the country's top legislature.

From August to October, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) inspected the enforcement of the Law on Guaranteeing Public Cultural Services.

The NPC Standing Committee deliberated the report on the law's enforcement on Wednesday.

According to the report, China has made continuous progress in terms of cultural management and services.

As of the end of 2019, China had 5,535 museums, 559 art galleries and 3,196 public libraries, the report said. It added that over 564,000 community-level cultural service centers went up.

Meanwhile, the report stressed problems found during the inspection, calling for better resource allocation to help less-developed areas and vulnerable groups.

More private investments and skilled professionals are needed to improve the implementation of the law and meet the people's cultural needs, according to the report.