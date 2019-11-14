China releases list of recommended books for primary, secondary school libraries

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has released a recommended book list for libraries in primary and secondary schools nationwide, according to a circular on its website.

The list contains 6,905 books, which cover socialist theories, philosophy, politics, law, military affairs, economy, culture, literature, arts, history, and natural sciences, among others.

In April, the MOE issued a circular collecting outstanding books from authorized publishing houses to establish the recommended book list.

Aiming to further improve the quality of books in these libraries, the circular asked for books officially published after Jan. 1, 2014, and gave preference to those printed with eco-friendly inks.