Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 14, 2019
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China releases list of recommended books for primary, secondary school libraries

(Xinhua)    16:38, November 14, 2019

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has released a recommended book list for libraries in primary and secondary schools nationwide, according to a circular on its website.

The list contains 6,905 books, which cover socialist theories, philosophy, politics, law, military affairs, economy, culture, literature, arts, history, and natural sciences, among others.

In April, the MOE issued a circular collecting outstanding books from authorized publishing houses to establish the recommended book list.

Aiming to further improve the quality of books in these libraries, the circular asked for books officially published after Jan. 1, 2014, and gave preference to those printed with eco-friendly inks.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York