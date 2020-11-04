"Forest library” unveiled in Chongqing highway service area

A library has recently been unveiled in a service area along the Shanghai-Chongqing highway in southwest China's Chongqing municipality. It is the first library to be opened in a service area on China's highways.
Visitors can read and drink tea in this library, which is made of transparent glass and resembles a hexagonal beehive. The library is surrounded by trees, giving readers the feeling of walking in a forest.
The library covers an area of 543 square meters and houses a collection of nearly 10,000 books.
"The construction of the forest bookstore aims to improve the public cultural service system of Chongqing highways, provide high-quality public cultural services for tourists, and encourage people to read," said an official from Chongqing Expressway Group.
