Beijing public library reopens as epidemic wanes

A reader takes a book from a shelf of the Tongzhou District Library on May 7. On the same day, the Tongzhou District Library in the sub-center of Beijing officially reopens. After the opening, measures are taken, including the current restrictions and a reservation system, with only online reservations acceptable. 120 readers can be received each day (60 in the morning and 60 in the afternoon). (Photo/Chinanews.com)
10 questions on COVID-19 that must be answered by U.S. poli…
U.S. practice to claim compensation for COVID-19 outbreak a…
West suffering because it failed to listen to China on COVI…
China’s ‘Bat Woman’ Shi Zhengli refutes rumor of ‘defecting…
U.S. researcher who worked in Wuhan virology lab says COVID…