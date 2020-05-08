Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Beijing public library reopens as epidemic wanes

(People's Daily Online)    16:42, May 08, 2020

A reader takes a book from a shelf of the Tongzhou District Library on May 7. On the same day, the Tongzhou District Library in the sub-center of Beijing officially reopens. After the opening, measures are taken, including the current restrictions and a reservation system, with only online reservations acceptable. 120 readers can be received each day (60 in the morning and 60 in the afternoon). (Photo/Chinanews.com)


