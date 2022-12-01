Liuzhou Railway Station in S China's Guangxi turns waiting hall into "library"

People's Daily Online) 17:58, December 01, 2022

Children read books at Liuzhou Railway Station in Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhao Bo)

Liuzhou Railway Station in Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has rolled out a reading service for passengers, so that they can enjoy reading a wide range of books while waiting for their train.

Launched on Dec. 31, 2021, the reading service features a reading area of 300 square meters, over 7,000 books, including audio versions, and over 280 kinds of cultural and creative products. Passengers can borrow books for free, read them in the waiting hall, and then return them in any city in the country. They also have the option of buying the books.

"Passengers just have to follow an official account of the reading service on WeChat, then complete the procedures for borrowing, buying or returning the books on their smartphones," explained a staff member at the railway station.

To return the books, passengers just need to apply online first, and then a deliveryman will come to collect the books, the staff member added.

"The reading service offers an extra option for the passengers, who would otherwise usually play on their phones," said a passenger surnamed Huang, adding passengers can choose from a wide variety of books.

