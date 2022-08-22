Boy builds, runs mobile library for children

(People's Daily App) 10:20, August 22, 2022

When Wang Ziyue noticed that children in the city of Taizhou were all watching TV during summer, the 14-year-old resolved to share his books with them.

The Hangzhou resident sorted out more than 500 books and moved them 270 kilometers to take around the Zhejiang Province city where his grandmother lives. His mobile library has been running four years and today has 1,200 books.

(Produced by Li Peitian and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)