Richelieu French National Library reopens to public in Paris

Xinhua) 09:37, September 19, 2022

People visit the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

After 12 years of renovation, the Richelieu site of French National Library reopened to the public on Saturday, the first day of the annual European Heritage Days. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken with a mobile phone shows the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

People visit the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

People visit the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

People visit the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A woman carrying her baby visits the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A man tends his baby at the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

An artist performs at the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A violoncellist performs at the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A violoncellist performs at the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A violoncellist performs at the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

People visit the the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A man reads at the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

A woman reads at the Oval Room of the Richelieu French National Library in Paris, France, Sept. 17, 2022.

