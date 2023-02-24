Home>>
Blueberry planting brings prosperity to farmers in E China’s Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 11:19, February 24, 2023
Photo shows blueberry flowers resembling white bells. (Photo/Meng Nannan)
White blueberry flowers recently began to bloom at greenhouses of a blueberry planting base in Heilin township, Ganyu district, Lianyungang, east China’s Jiangsu Province, attracting bees.
The first batch of local blueberries grown in greenhouses are expected to reach the market in March, as their “white bells” turn to “green pearls”.
Thanks to favorable natural conditions, local greenhouse blueberries can yield an output of over 1,000 kilograms per mu (about 0.07 hectares), generating an income of over 100,000 yuan ($14,524).
The greenhouse blueberry planting area of the base has surpassed 2,000 mu, bringing prosperity to local farmers.
