In pics: Over 80,000 tulips bloom in Kunming, SW China
(People's Daily Online) 09:19, February 22, 2023
Over 80,000 blooming tulips are creating a riot of color in the Green Lake Park in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cai Shujing)
As spring ushers in warmer weather and a light breeze, the Green Lake Park in Kunming, southwest China’s Yunnan Province has burst into life, and over 80,000 blooming tulips are creating a riot of color.
This year's tulip exhibition in Green Lake Park showcases 18 unique varieties of tulips, along with other flowers such as narcissi, Chinese roses and corn poppies, offering a stunning spectacle to the visitors flocking to the park to admire the seasonal flora.
