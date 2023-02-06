Home>>
Colorful Hani terraced fields
(People's Daily App) 17:02, February 06, 2023
The colorful Honghe Hani Rice Terraces resemble a painter's well-arranged palette under the sun in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province.
