We Are China

Colorful Hani terraced fields

(People's Daily App) 17:02, February 06, 2023

The colorful Honghe Hani Rice Terraces resemble a painter's well-arranged palette under the sun in Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province.

