SW China’s Yunnan redoubles efforts to boost coffee bean sales

People's Daily Online) 16:54, February 02, 2023

Photos shows a coffee farmer presenting coffee beans in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa autonomous county, Pu’er, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Soon after the week-long Spring Festival holiday, coffee farmers at a coffee estate in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa autonomous county, Pu’er, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, have been busy picking and drying coffee beans to seize more market opportunities.

In recent years, Menglian county has redoubled its efforts to develop the coffee industry, focusing on high quality coffee. Thanks to its unique flavor and superior quality, the local coffee variety has emerged on the domestic market, making its presence felt in China’s first-tier cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

As one of China’s major production bases of Arabica coffee, Menglian began to promote industrialized and large-scale coffee planting in 1988, which has evolved into one of the county’s four traditional backbone industries.

In 2022, Menglian boasted a coffee plantation area of 107,400 mu (7,160 hectares), of which 95,700 mu was farmed, generating a coffee bean yield of 9,100 tonnes and an agricultural output of 295 million yuan (about $43 million).

