Home>>
China's Yunnan passes regulation to protect old tea trees
(Xinhua) 09:18, January 29, 2023
KUNMING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province has passed a new regulation to protect its old tea trees.
The regulation, which will come into effect starting from March 1, stipulates that wild and cultivated tea trees aged over 100 years should be better protected, with a ban on unauthorised cutting or transplantation of such trees.
According to the regulation, the use of chemical weed killers on old tea trees is also prohibited.
Yunnan is the province with the largest conservation area of old tea tree resources in China, with some 54 million old tea trees in the province, according to official statistics.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourism market in China's Yunnan sees robust holiday recovery
- Colorful bald cypresses enter best viewing season in SW China's Yunnan
- GDP of China's Yunnan to hit 2.9 tln yuan in 2022
- Ham brings over 1.5 bln USD to southwest Chinese city
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embarks on new journey of rural vitalization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.