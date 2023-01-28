China's tourism resurges for Spring Festival

09:10, January 28, 2023 By Cheng Si ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Passengers wait for taxis at Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 27, 2023. [Photo by Wang Zhuangfei/chinadaily.com.cn]

China's domestic tourism market registered a robust recovery during the Spring Festival holiday thanks to optimized COVID-19 response policies.

Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, lasts seven days and is one of the nation's most important times of year for family reunions and celebrations. This year's holiday ended on Friday.

Figures from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism showed domestic destinations and attractions have received 308 million visits, up 23.1 percent year-on-year and roughly 88.6 percent of the figure from 2019.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)