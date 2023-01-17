Kapok flowers blossom in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 09:47, January 17, 2023

Tourists walk on a road lined with kapok trees in Changjiang Li autonomous county, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Changjiang County Committee)

The first batch of kapok flowers recently started to bloom in Changjiang Li autonomous county, south China's Hainan Province. Blankets of fiery-coloured flowers struck a refreshing contrast with luxuriant mountains, brimming with vigor and vitality.

Changjiang is known as the “home of kapok flowers”, as it’s one of the areas where kapok flowers are mainly distributed. In recent years, the county has launched a series of tourism and culture activities during the kapok flower blooming season, bringing tangible benefits to more and more local residents.

