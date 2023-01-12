Hainan takes measures to stimulate tourism consumption
Tourists have fun at Nanshan scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Chen Wenwu/Xinhua)
Since the second half of 2022, Hainan has issued tourism consumption coupons, held tourism promotion activities, and taken many other measures to stimulate tourism consumption.
Tourists visit the Qishui Bay in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Tourists arrive at the Tongguling scenic area by motorcycles in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Tourists visit the Qilou old street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Staff members help tourists at the check-in desk in Atlantis Hotel in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Wang Xue/Xinhua)
Tourists visit an aquarium in Atlantis Hotel in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 30, 2022. (Photo by Wang Xue/Xinhua)
