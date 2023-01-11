Awe-inspiring winter world draws visitors to Hulunbuir

January 11, 2023

Locals perform a colorful ceremony to mark the opening of the ice and snow sports and tourism season in Hulunbuir on Jan 9. [Photo by Jiang Xiwu/chinadaily.com.cn]

When you talk about traveling in Hulunbuir city - in Inner Mongolia autonomous region - the first images that spring to mind are the glorious and expansive grasslands.

But in addition to those awe-inspiring sights, there is also the resplendent ice and snow scenery to be found there in winter and of course the unique ethnic culture.

The first ice and snow sports and tourism season in Hulunbuir officially kicked off on Monday in Tenke town, in the Daur Autonomous Banner of Morin Dawa, attracting more than 1,000 participants.

A fish brought in from the icy waters of the Daur Autonomous Banner of Morin Dawa is prepared for tourists. [Photo by Jiang Xiwu/chinadaily.com.cn]

During the winter tourism season, tourists can taste traditional delicacies like stewed river fish, warm themselves with bonfires, admire theatrical performances and costume shows and watch exciting hockey games. Other activities, such as horse-drawn sledge rides, paper-cutting, snowball fights and making a snowman, are offered to entertain tourists.

A fine fish is held aloft at an ice fishing activity in the Daur Autonomous Banner of Morin Dawa on Jan 9. [Photo by Jiang Xiwu/chinadaily.com.cn]

Visitors also get the chance to go ice fishing as the 2022-2023 Daur Ice Fishing Season series activities kicked off. The Daur Autonomous Banner of Morin Dawa has a long history of ice fishing at this time of year. Every winter, the China Daur Ice Fishing Festival is held, presenting and passing on to future generations the ancient fishing customs and culture.

