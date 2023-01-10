Thailand welcomes first group of Chinese tourists after China's optimized COVID-19 strategy

Xinhua) 08:52, January 10, 2023

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other senior officials attend a welcome ceremony for Chinese tourists at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Thailand on Monday welcomed the arrival of thousands of Chinese tourists in its capital of Bangkok, the first group following China's optimization of COVID-19 strategy which took effect on Jan. 8.

At the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and other senior officials welcomed 269 tourists from the Chinese city of Xiamen, who were greeted with flowers and gift bags.

The increase in the number of tourists entering Thailand from China and other countries is a good sign for Thailand's tourism sector, generating income and creating jobs for the people which contributes to the country's economic recovery, Anutin said.

A total of 15 flights from China accommodating about 3,465 passengers were expected to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, he said.

The Thai government expects about 300,000 Chinese tourists to visit Thailand in the first three months of this year.

Also on Monday, Anutin said that visitors would not be required to show the evidence of vaccination, but travellers from the countries that require RT-PCR testing on their returns would be required to have health insurance coverage, including COVID-19, before entering Thailand.

Chinese passengers are welcomed by Thai officials at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A staff member displays Thailand tourism brochures at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chinese passengers arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chinese passengers arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Chinese passengers arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Thai officials welcome Chinese passengers at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan, Thailand, Jan. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)