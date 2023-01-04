Iconic palaces reopen in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 13:29, January 04, 2023

Photo shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)

The iconic Potala Palace reopened on Tuesday after being closed for more than four months due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The Potala Palace and Norbulingka are free of charge till March 15, 2023.

