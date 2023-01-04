Iconic palaces reopen in Lhasa
Photo shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
The iconic Potala Palace reopened on Tuesday after being closed for more than four months due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The Potala Palace and Norbulingka are free of charge till March 15, 2023.
Photo shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Photo shows the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists visit the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists visit the Norbulingka, a world heritage site, in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists take selfies at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Tourists visit the Norbulingka, a world heritage site, in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
