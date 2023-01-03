We Are China

People's daily life during New Year holiday across China

Xinhua) 11:15, January 03, 2023

People take part in a running activity to celebrate the New Year in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows people skiing at a ski resort in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People ski at a ski resort in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

People release a sky lantern to make a wish for good fortune at a park in Qianxi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Fireworks explode to celebrate the New Year at a park in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by He Jinghua/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a drone show at a park in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Wang Hao/Xinhua)

People take part in a running activity to celebrate the New Year in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A woman makes paper cutting works in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Actresses perform dance of Va ethnic group at a scenic spot in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists celebrate upcoming New Year at the Guangzhou Chimelong Tourist Resort in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 31, 2022. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday here. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2023 shows the night view of the Tianhe Road area in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday here. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tourists take selfies at Tiande Square in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday here. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tourists celebrate upcoming New Year at Chimelong International Circus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 31, 2022. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday here. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

People visit Tiande Square in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 1, 2023. People take part in various leisure activities to spend the New Year holiday here. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Staff members stage a molten iron fireworks performance at a movie-themed town in Zhongmu County of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)