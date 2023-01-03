Artists from Hong Kong kick off countdown celebration on eve of 2023 in Times Square
Artists from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region perform during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
Artists from Hong Kong kicked off the countdown celebration on the eve of 2023 in Times Square, Manhattan, New York, the United States. The performance with the theme of "Fusion, Motion, Inspiration - Hong Kong Rocks" blended music, dance, parkour, capoeira and others against a newly created medley.
An artist from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region plays Chinese musical instrument Erhu during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
An artist from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in Manhattan, New York, the United States, Dec. 31, 2022. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
Photos
