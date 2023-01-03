We Are China

People enjoy ice and snow activities during New Year holiday across China

Xinhua) 08:59, January 03, 2023

A woman enjoys skiing at a ski resort in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

People have fun on an ice rink in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo by Chen Li/Xinhua)

People enjoy skiing at a ski resort in Xuanen County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2023 shows people skiing at a ski resort in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2023 shows people having fun on the ice in Tangshan Haigang Economic Development Zone of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A child enjoys a snow activity at a theme park in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jinyi/Xinhua)

A child practices skiing at a theme park in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jinyi/Xinhua)

People have fun on the ice in Tangshan Haigang Economic Development Zone of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

