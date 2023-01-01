National flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate New Year's Day at Tian'anmen Square
A grand national flag-raising ceremony is held as part of the celebrations for the New Year's Day at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People cheer after a national flag-raising ceremony was held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. The ceremony was part of the celebrations for the New Year's Day. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
People wave national flags after a grand national flag-raising ceremony was held at the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 1, 2023. The ceremony was part of the celebrations for the New Year's Day. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
