Villagers of C China's Henan busy making red lanterns for New Year
(People's Daily Online) 10:49, December 29, 2022
|A villager sorts red lanterns in a workshop at Xubeizhang village, Beileng township, Wenxian county, Jiaozuo city, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo/vip.people.com.cn)
As the New Year is drawing near, villagers of Xubeizhang village, Beileng township, Wenxian county, central China's Henan Province, are ramping up efforts to make red lanterns these days to meet the needs of the market.
