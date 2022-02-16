Languages

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Cultural parades, sky lanterns add festive atmosphere to villages in Anhui

(Ecns.cn) 09:42, February 16, 2022

Villagers perform dragon dance to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Hule Village, Ningguo City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 14, 2022. The snow-capped traditional village looked picturesque in winter. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xiaohong)


