Lanterns in Nanjing lit up to celebrate the upcoming festival

Ecns.cn) 15:55, February 14, 2022

People view lanterns ahead of the Lantern Festival at Nanjing Confucius Temple (Fuzimiao) in east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2022. The Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Tuesday this year. It features family reunions, feasts and various cultural activities. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

