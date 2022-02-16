Home>>
Lantern Festival celebrated across China
(Ecns.cn) 16:44, February 16, 2022
The illuminated Yongning Gate, the oldest gate in the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest Shaanxi Province, attracts visitors to celebrate the Lantern Festival, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)
People across China celebrated the Lantern Festival on Tuesday.
