Lantern Festival celebrated across China

Ecns.cn) 16:44, February 16, 2022

The illuminated Yongning Gate, the oldest gate in the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest Shaanxi Province, attracts visitors to celebrate the Lantern Festival, Feb. 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Yuan)

People across China celebrated the Lantern Festival on Tuesday.

