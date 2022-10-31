University's fish-shaped lantern performance vows netizens

By Huang Jingjing (People's Daily App) 14:53, October 31, 2022

A flock of glowing fish frolicking freely while switching schools has created a stunning spectacle. This creative light show was created by students using traditional fish-shaped lanterns in an innovative way.

The performance was staged by traditional sports teachers and students from Anhui Normal University at the university's opening of its track and field sports games on Wednesday.

(Screenshot from Anhui Normal University's Douyin account)

The fish-shaped lanterns are made of paper and bamboo. There were a total of 81 lanterns, ranging in length from 1.3 meters to 5 meters.

Fish-shaped lanterns are part of the intangible cultural heritage of Shexian county, Anhui Province. For more than 600 years, locals have held the tradition of holding fish-shaped lanterns to celebrate the Lantern Festival.

(Screenshot from Anhui Normal University's Douyin account)

To prepare for the performance, the sports department sent people to Shexian to learn the handcraft and spent more than 20 days to finish all the lanterns.

The teachers told reporters that they hoped the performance would help ignite the students' passion for traditional culture.

(Screenshot from Anhui Normal University's Douyin account)

The footage of the performance went viral on the internet and has won many likes.

(Video source: Douyin account of Anhui Normal University)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)