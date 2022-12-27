Dreamlike lantern show in Shanghai's Yuyuan Garden

(People's Daily App) 14:22, December 27, 2022

Check out mystical creatures from the Chinese mythology collection coming alive on a lantern show at the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai.

The annual Yuyuan Garden Lantern Show began on Monday and will last for 52 days. The show is inspired by the Shan Hai Jing, or The Classic of Mountains and Seas, a major source of Chinese mythology that dates back more than 2,000 years ago.

