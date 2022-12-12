AR exhibition of Notre-Dame kicks off in Shanghai
Notre-Dame de Paris, the Augmented Exhibitionis taking place at Jiushi Art Museum at Bund 18 in Shanghai from Dec 2 to Jan 2. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Notre-Dame de Paris, the Augmented Exhibitionhas brought the historical cathedral to life for the first time through an augmented reality show.
The exhibition's first stop in Asia is taking place at Jiushi Art Museum at Bund 18 in Shanghai from Dec 2 to Jan 2.
Produced by French start-up Histovery in collaboration with the Public Institution, which was responsible for the conservation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris, the exhibition opens with the dramatic fire of 2019 and takes viewers on a journey through the cathedral's 850-year history, from the first foundational stones laid in 1165 through to the coronation of Napoleon and its current restoration.
