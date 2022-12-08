Home>>
Shanghai Disneyland to resume operations
(Xinhua) 14:33, December 08, 2022
Photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the World of Disney Store in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
SHANGHAI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations on Thursday, marking Shanghai Disney Resort's return to full operations, according to a statement by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.
Shanghai Disneyland has been temporarily closed since November 29 in line with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control, while Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels continued to operate normally during the period.
The resort's pandemic control measures will be updated in accordance with the latest local government guidelines and guests should check and strictly follow them, it added.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's first immersive exhibition on Notre-Dame de Paris kicks off in Shanghai
- Shanghai's largest heritage complex reopens after renovation
- ABB's largest robotics factory starts operation in Shanghai
- Study finds raccoon dogs increasing in Shanghai
- Shanghai Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
- Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck transferred to dock near Huangpu River in Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.