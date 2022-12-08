Shanghai Disneyland to resume operations

Xinhua) 14:33, December 08, 2022

Photo taken on June 10, 2022 shows the World of Disney Store in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations on Thursday, marking Shanghai Disney Resort's return to full operations, according to a statement by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

Shanghai Disneyland has been temporarily closed since November 29 in line with the requirements of pandemic prevention and control, while Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels continued to operate normally during the period.

The resort's pandemic control measures will be updated in accordance with the latest local government guidelines and guests should check and strictly follow them, it added.

