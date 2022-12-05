Home>>
Shanghai's largest heritage complex reopens after renovation
(Ecns.cn) 13:25, December 05, 2022
A woman takes photos of the newly renovated Zhang Yuan, a former residential compound in Shanghai, Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
Built in 1882, Zhang Yuan or Zhang's Garden, a community filled with hundreds of shikumen houses in downtown Shanghai's Jing'an district is widely known as Shanghai's largest, best-preserved and most diverse shikumen compound. It is the first urban renewal project in Shanghai to implement a protective expropriation plan. After nearly four years of renovation, the western part of the compound reopened to the public on Thursday.
Photos
