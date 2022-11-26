Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck transferred to dock near Huangpu River in Shanghai

November 26, 2022

The Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck is transferred to a dock near the Huangpu River in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 25, 2022.

The ancient shipwreck, one of the largest and best-preserved wooden shipwrecks discovered underwater in China to date, was lifted out of waters in Shanghai early Monday.

The Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck dates back to the reign of Emperor Tongzhi (1862-1875) of the Qing Dynasty. This salvage could offer a useful glimpse of shipbuilding technology during the Qing Dynasty. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

