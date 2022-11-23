Shanghai aims to achieve 500 billion yuan output of future industries by 2030

Xinhua) 16:45, November 23, 2022

SHANGHAI, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai aims to achieve an output of about 500 billion yuan (about 70.14 billion U.S. dollars) for its future industries by 2030, according to local authorities.

Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology, said the city will focus on the development of future health, intelligence, energy, space, and materials industries, considering global technological and industrial changes and Shanghai's advantages in industrial innovation and development.

An action plan for promoting future industries was also released, which proposed building five future industrial clusters.

In the field of hydrogen energy, it is planned to build about 70 hydrogen refueling stations and three to five innovative R&D platforms by 2025. The number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will exceed 10,000, and the industrial scale of the hydrogen energy industry chain will exceed 100 billion yuan, the action plan said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)