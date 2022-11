In pics: citycrape of Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:42, November 05, 2022

Residents enjoy outdoor activities at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2022. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Zhang Qiangjun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Yuyuan Garden in east China's Shanghai. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Residents enjoy outdoor activities at the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2022. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by He Zhongming/Xinhua)

Cyclists take photos by the Suzhou Creek in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2022. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Fan Yeqin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view at the Bund in east China's Shanghai. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view at the Bund in east China's Shanghai. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Ying Guowei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view at the Xujiahui area in east China's Shanghai. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors take photos at the Museum of Art Pudong in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 4, 2022. The fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

