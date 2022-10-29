Shanghai Shenhua coach foresees tough game against Cangzhou
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Shenhua head coach Wu Jingui said on Friday that his side will host a very tough team, Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their Saturday match.
The Cangzhou team, once a relegation candidate earlier this season, has been beefed up with the arrival of Jose Kante and other foreign players.
"Tomorrow's game will be very, very tough for us," Wu said.
"Cangzhou Mighty Lions made impressive progress in every aspect. They are very strong up front and in the midfield.
"We have made mental and tactical preparations for the game," he added.
Shanghai Shenhua midfielder Alexander N'Doumbou echoed Wu's comments, saying the Cangzhou team will be hard to deal with.
"They made notable improvement in attack and midfield build-up after introducing some new players. So it will be a very difficult game for us," he said.
Cangzhou Mighty Lions currently sits 13th in the 18-team Chinese Super League table, while Shanghai Shenhua places third.
