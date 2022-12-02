Home>>
ABB's largest robotics factory starts operation in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 16:21, December 02, 2022
SHANGHAI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Swiss tech giant ABB on Friday officially opened its largest and fully automated robotics factory in Shanghai where "robots make robots."
The mega factory in the Pudong New Area is the largest robotics research and development, manufacturing, and application base of ABB worldwide, the company said. It involved an investment of 150 million U.S. dollars and covers an area of 67,000 square meters.
As one of three ABB Robotics factories worldwide, the new facility in Shanghai, which replaces the existing site, will support customers in Asia, ABB said.
