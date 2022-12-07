World's first immersive exhibition on Notre-Dame de Paris kicks off in Shanghai
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit during the world's first immersive exhibition on Notre-Dame de Paris, marking its Asian debut in Shanghai, Dec. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The exhibition covers key aspects and more than a dozen milestones of the cathedral's history, opening with the dramatic fire in April 2019.
