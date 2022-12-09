Shanghai Disney Resort reopens
Disney characters pose for photos to welcome visitors, marking the Shanghai Disney Resort' return to full operations, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic control measures eased.
A tourist takes photos in the Shanghai Disneyland, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Tourists pose for photos in the Shanghai Disneyland, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Staff members perform to welcome visitors in the Shanghai Disneyland, Dec. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
