Shanghai kicks off construction of phase III wet waste recycling project
SHANGHAI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Construction on the third phase of a bioenergy recycling project in Shanghai, to treat and reuse the city's wet waste more efficiently, kicked off Sunday.
With an investment of 1.657 billion yuan (237.45 million U.S. dollars), the third phase of the Shanghai bioenergy recycling center will cover an area of 19.94 hectares in the Laogang ecological and environmental protection base in the Pudong New Area.
The project, scheduled for completion in May 2025, is expected to handle 2,000 tonnes of wet waste per day.
According to Shanghai Chengtou Environment Group Corporation, the project's investor, the third phase of the plant will be able to produce more than 3,600 tonnes of crude oil, 20,000 tonnes of carbon-based organic fertilizer and 80,000 tonnes of compressed natural gas annually.
The first and the second phases of the project have already been put into operation, with a total capacity of 2,500 tonnes of daily wet waste disposal.
In an effort to improve waste disposal efficiency, Shanghai introduced its first regulation on domestic waste management on July 1, 2019, making garbage sorting compulsory.
Photos
Related Stories
- AR exhibition of Notre-Dame kicks off in Shanghai
- Shanghai's Pudong invests 20 bln yuan in ecological projects
- Shanghai Disney Resort reopens
- Shanghai home to over 68,000 5G base stations
- Shanghai Disneyland to resume operations
- World's first immersive exhibition on Notre-Dame de Paris kicks off in Shanghai
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.