Shanghai kicks off construction of phase III wet waste recycling project

Xinhua) 16:01, December 12, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Construction on the third phase of a bioenergy recycling project in Shanghai, to treat and reuse the city's wet waste more efficiently, kicked off Sunday.

With an investment of 1.657 billion yuan (237.45 million U.S. dollars), the third phase of the Shanghai bioenergy recycling center will cover an area of 19.94 hectares in the Laogang ecological and environmental protection base in the Pudong New Area.

The project, scheduled for completion in May 2025, is expected to handle 2,000 tonnes of wet waste per day.

According to Shanghai Chengtou Environment Group Corporation, the project's investor, the third phase of the plant will be able to produce more than 3,600 tonnes of crude oil, 20,000 tonnes of carbon-based organic fertilizer and 80,000 tonnes of compressed natural gas annually.

The first and the second phases of the project have already been put into operation, with a total capacity of 2,500 tonnes of daily wet waste disposal.

In an effort to improve waste disposal efficiency, Shanghai introduced its first regulation on domestic waste management on July 1, 2019, making garbage sorting compulsory.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)