What is Sri Lankan New Year like?

CGTN) 13:43, April 19, 2022

On the occasion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in Sri Lanka, Chen Jianyong, an employee on the China State Construction (CSCEC) Tri-Zen Residential Development project, visited his Sri Lankan colleague Suranga's home. Along with other colleagues, they brought New Year blessings and tasted local food and customs together with Suranga's family.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)