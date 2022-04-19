Home>>
What is Sri Lankan New Year like?
(CGTN) 13:43, April 19, 2022
On the occasion of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in Sri Lanka, Chen Jianyong, an employee on the China State Construction (CSCEC) Tri-Zen Residential Development project, visited his Sri Lankan colleague Suranga's home. Along with other colleagues, they brought New Year blessings and tasted local food and customs together with Suranga's family.
