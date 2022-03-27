Home>>
In pics: cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 08:16, March 27, 2022
Dancers perform during a cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Dancers perform during a cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Dancers perform during a cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Dancers perform during a cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Dancers perform during a cultural dance show to promote tourism in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 25, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
