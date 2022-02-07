Home>>
View of Beddagana Wetland Park in Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 16:00, February 07, 2022
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the view of the Beddagana Wetland Park, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows a water bird at Beira Lake, Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the view of the Beddagana Wetland Park, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the view of the Beddagana Wetland Park, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)
Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2022 shows the view of the Beddagana Wetland Park, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)
Photos
