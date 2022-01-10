Chinese state councilor Wang Yi meets Sri Lankan foreign minister

Xinhua) 08:31, January 10, 2022

COLOMBO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Sunday with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, vowing to work together with the Sri Lankan side to jointly oppose politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and using origins tracing as a tool.

Peiris said during the meeting that Sri Lanka and China have conducted all-round cooperation in various areas, with close communication between the two governments, frequent inter-party contacts and active people-to-people exchanges.

China has provided substantial and strong support for Sri Lanka's economic development and national construction, Peiris said, stressing that the Sri Lankan side will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, support China's just propositions on international occasions, and oppose any attempt to politicize the pandemic.

During the meeting, Wang said the two sides should stick to the right direction of solidarity in the fight against the pandemic, and jointly safeguard international equity and justice.

Noting that China and Sri Lanka are good friends and partners who have always trusted and supported each other, Wang said the pandemic has not affected bilateral relations, with their friendship further enhanced through the joint fight against COVID-19.

The central bank of Sri Lanka issued commemorative coins for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, which reflects the sincere friendship and full trust of the Sri Lankan side towards China, Wang said.

China proposes that a forum on the development of Indian Ocean island countries be held at an appropriate time to build consensus and synergy, and promote common development, in which Sri Lanka can play an important role, said the Chinese state councilor.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)