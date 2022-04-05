Sri Lankan ruling party loses majority in parliament

Xinhua) 15:09, April 05, 2022

COLOMBO, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lost parliament majority as 42 members of parliament (MPs) on Tuesday announced they would sit independently.

Among the 42 MPs, 14 are from Sri Lanka Freedom Party, 10 belong to constituent parties of the government, and 12 are SLPP MPs, among others.

The ruling SLPP-led alliance won 146 seats in the 225-member parliament in the 2020 general election.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)