People from Sherpa community celebrate New Year in Nepal

Xinhua) 08:45, March 04, 2022

People from the Sherpa community celebrate their New Year known as Gyalpo Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

A girl feeds pigeons as people from the Sherpa community celebrate their New Year known as Gyalpo Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Children are seen as people from the Sherpa community celebrate their New Year known as Gyalpo Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

Children are seen as people from the Sherpa community celebrate their New Year known as Gyalpo Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

People from the Sherpa community celebrate their New Year known as Gyalpo Lhosar in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)