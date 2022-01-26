Taiyuan ancient county lights up to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 13:18, January 26, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2022 shows the night view of the ancient county of Taiyuan in Taiyuan City, capital of north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Junjie)

A lantern festival was held in the ancient county of Taiyuan on Tuesday. The ancient county of Taiyuan is part of the Jinyang ancient city relics, which is dubbed the "County of Phoenix" due to its overall layout resembling a soaring phoenix.

