Lanzhou artist welcomes Chinese New Year with paper cutting

Ecns.cn) 08:31, January 17, 2022

Yang Shuzhen, an master of paper-cutting in Lanzhou, capital of China’s Gansu Province, shows her work on January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiumeidanzeng)

Paper cutting, as a type of intangible cultural heritage, presents the charm of traditional Chinese culture, along with elements of winter sports and Winter Olympics.

