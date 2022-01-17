Home>>
Lanzhou artist welcomes Chinese New Year with paper cutting
(Ecns.cn) 08:31, January 17, 2022
Yang Shuzhen, an master of paper-cutting in Lanzhou, capital of China’s Gansu Province, shows her work on January 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiumeidanzeng)
Paper cutting, as a type of intangible cultural heritage, presents the charm of traditional Chinese culture, along with elements of winter sports and Winter Olympics.
